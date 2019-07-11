President Trump departs after delivering remarks on expanding health coverage in the Rose Garden at the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump said Thursday that he will hold a news conference later in the day on his administration’s efforts to place a controversial citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The event in the Rose Garden comes as Trump mulls using an executive order to accomplish a goal that has been stymied by court rulings.

In a morning tweet, Trump noted that he is planning a summit on social media at the White House in the afternoon.

“At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship,” he wrote.