President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Pence at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday. (Doug Mills/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump has planned a campaign rally in the border city of El Paso, on Monday, four days ahead of a deadline for congressional negotiators to strike a deal on border-security funding and avert another partial government shutdown.

The rally, announced Wednesday morning, provides Trump with an opportunity to make a public case before a friendly audience for his long-promised border wall — a demand that led to the 35-day shutdown that ended Jan. 25.

A deal struck between Trump and congressional leaders is keeping the government open until Feb. 15, while House and Senate negotiators try to reach a compromise that Trump will sign.

Republicans on the conference committee have organized a closed-door briefing Wednesday with career border security experts.

Several have insisted they could easily reach agreement without interference from Trump or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has called a border wall “immoral” and said there will be no new funding for one.

In a statement Wednesday, Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump’s reelection campaign, said that El Paso was chosen as a rally site to highlight the president’s message.

“As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso,” Glassner said. “President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day.”

Glassner’s statement echoed a claim made by Trump during his State of the Union address Tuesday night that the construction of a “powerful barrier” along the border in El Paso had dramatically reduced violent crime.

In a fact check, the El Paso Times found that the crime rate had fallen long before the construction of fencing authorized under President George W. Bush and completed in mid-2009.

From 2006 to 2011 — two years before the fence was built to two years after — the violent crime rate in El Paso increased by 17 percent, the paper reported.

Trump has been seeking $5.7 billion for border-wall construction.

Senate Republicans charged with solving the impasse indicated Tuesday they were prepared to agree to less money than Trump wants.

But they said they do not know what the president will support — lending an air of uncertainty to their bipartisan talks less than two weeks before another government shutdown deadline.

Erica Werner and Robert Costa contributed to this report.