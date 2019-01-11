WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to celebrating the Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the 2019 NCAA football champion team’s visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming “what a game, what a coach, what a team!”

Clemson won the national championship earlier this week with a 44-16 win over Alabama.

It will be Clemson’s second time at the White House. Trump honored the Tigers in 2017 after their championship run the previous season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.