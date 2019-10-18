The event at Columbia’s Benedict College marks Trump’s first visit to a historically black college or university. Some of the Democrats vying to challenge him are planning to attend, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

This is Trump’s first 2020 campaign stop in South Carolina, among the states where Republicans have opted not to hold presidential primaries and caucuses. The moves allow Trump to consolidate support as Democrats work to winnow their large candidate field.

