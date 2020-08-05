The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president’s remarks, said Trump was to highlight the state’s efforts to encourage face covering and discourage indoor dining and gathering at bars as examples for other states to follow when they experience what Trump has called “embers” of the outbreak. The nation set daily records for new cases as the Sun Belt spread intensified.
The federal government also sent additional personnel to Arizona to assist medical professionals in treating cases, as well as doses of therapeutics like the anti-viral drug remdesivir.
The official said Trump would credit those efforts with a reduction in new cases, hospitalizations and mortality over the last several weeks, saying the Republican-led state, was a model for other states in managing upticks while continuing their reopening plans.
