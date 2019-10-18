Perry, whose been in the role since the beginning of the Trump administration, announced Thursday he’d be leaving the job by the end of the year.

Brouillette has served as deputy energy secretary since August 2017. He had worked for the agency 14 years prior as assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs in the George W. Bush administration.

In between, Brouillette was a top lobbyist for the Ford Motor Company and then the head of public policy for USAA, financial institution for military families.

Trump announced Thursday that Perry would be stepping down from job at the end of the year.

Perry is embroiled in Trump’s Ukraine controversy because he urged the president to call the new Ukrainian president over the summer. Perry said his departure has nothing to do with that.

Perry said it was “absolutely” true that he pushed Trump to make the call to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I pushed on him a lot to make that phone call because I became convinced that Zelensky, the people around him, were legitimately trying to get rid of the corruption and get off the Russian gas,” Perry said during an interview on Fox News Friday morning.

House investigators have subpoenaed Perry for documents related to Trump’s call with Zelensky, which has triggered an impeachment inquiry into whether the president abused his power when he asked Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a political opponent, and his son Hunter.

Perry said he didn’t know whether he would comply or appear if called to testify.

