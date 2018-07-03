A newspaper vending machine sells copies of the Capital newspaper, which has continued to publish in the wake of a shooting last week that left five people dead. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump plans to issue a proclamation Tuesday ordering flags flown at half-staff on federal buildings to honor the five victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis, the White House said.

The decision follows a request by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D), which he said was initially denied.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the decision was made Monday night “as soon as the president heard about the request from the mayor.”

She said that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke with Buckley both Monday night and Tuesday morning to alert him to the decision.

In an interview earlier Monday with the Capital newspaper, Buckley said he was disappointed to hear that his request would not be honored.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed. . . . Is there a cutoff for tragedy?” Buckley told the paper. “This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

Four journalists and a sales associate were killed in the attack Thursday that police said was carried out by Jarrod Ramos, who had threatened employees of the paper before.

The flag is flown at half-staff on federal buildings by presidential proclamation as a sign of respect after the deaths of public officials or noteworthy figures and after some mass shootings. In 2016, for example, it was flown at half-staff 53 times, including after mass killings in Orlando and Brussels. More recently, it flew at half-staff after 10 people were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Tex.

Justin Wm. Moyer contributed to this report.