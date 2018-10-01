President Trump boards Air Force One to travel to Tennessee for a campaign rally on Oct. 1. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump heads to Tennessee late Monday for his first of four rallies this week, as the battle over Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh reverberates in midterm races across the country.

Trump will headline a fundraiser and rally in Johnson City for Republican Senate nominee Marsha Blackburn, who is locked in a competitive battle with former governor Phil Bredesen (D) for the seat of retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R).

Trump won the state by 26 percentage points in 2016. But Bredesen has narrowed the gap with Blackburn by distancing himself from national Democrats. A CNN poll last month showed Bredesen garnering the support of 50 percent of likely voters; Blackburn took 45 percent.

Later this week, Trump has scheduled rallies for Republican candidates in Mississippi, Minnesota and Kansas as part of a campaign-trail blitz one month ahead of the midterm elections.

As Trump’s most ardent supporters lined up Monday afternoon to hear him speak, many said that they had been closely following news about Kavanaugh — and that their belief that he should be confirmed has not changed despite an ongoing FBI investigation and emotional testimony last week from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused him of sexual assault while they were in high school.

As she waited outside the Freedom Hall Civic Center, DeLona Osborne, 71, said she wants Trump to begin his speech with “some positive things about Judge Kavanaugh, because he has been so bad-mouthed.”

Osborne, a retired nurse from Elizabethton, Tenn., said she watched the hearing and was unmoved by Ford’s testimony about her alleged assault, which Osborne said is part of a “ploy” by Democratic senators to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“It was the first time in my life I was ashamed to be an American,” she said. “The way the Democrats behaved . . . walking out like 2-year-olds.”

She said she doubts that anything the FBI finds this week will change her opinion.

“He’s already said he likes beer — I don’t drink beer, but if he wants to, then that’s his business.”

A few groups over, Annette Kreitzer, 57, who was sitting in the shade hours ahead of the rally, said she doesn’t believe Ford because she has “no proof.”

“It’s too convenient,” chimed in her sister, Janice Lawson, 63, who is retired. “If she’s going to destroy a man, she needs proof.”

The sisters, one in a red Trump hat and the other in a blue Trump hat, arrived at 9 a.m. to stake out their spot toward the front of the line, which winded multiple blocks down a tree-lined hill.

Josh Paul, 33, stood at the front of the line — a spot he won by bringing a sleeping bag and a lawn chair and sleeping in front of the center.

Paul, who watched his 10- and 11-year-old nephews playing catch, sighed when asked about the Kavanaugh hearing.

“I don’t want to pay attention, but it’s unavoidable,” he said. “These are dangerous proceedings. These accusations without proof — it’s almost like the Salem witch trials.”

Paul, who served in the Marine Corps in Iraq and likes how Trump has emphasized pride in the military, said he does not think the FBI will find evidence against Kavanaugh that would convince him that the judge should not be confirmed.

But he said he also understands that accusations of sexual assault “are the most difficult to prove, and it’s easy to discredit someone even if they’re telling the truth.”

“It’s a terrible situation,” he said. “There’s no right answer.”

Philip Thompson, who stood further back in line, said he would “of course” be open to reevaluating his support for Kavanaugh depending on what the FBI uncovers.

“But I don’t think they’re going to find anything,” added Thompson, who is retired and said he watched the hearing last week “from beginning to end.”

Thompson of Afton, Tenn., said he believed Ford was “a credible witness who may have been sexually assaulted by somebody” but said he is not convinced that it was Kavanaugh. He added that there “should be a statute of limitations” for when someone can come forward with allegations.

His friend Mark Halback, 66, said he was “confused” by the whole thing.

“She’s believable. He’s believable. I don’t know,” Halback said, sighing.

What he said he’s sure of is that the Democrats in the Senate have “mishandled” the proceedings.

“It’s turned into a character assassination,” he said. “There should have been a more dignified way to handle this.”