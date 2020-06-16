But it falls short of the more sweeping policy changes activists have called for following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis last month.
“The overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly — we want it done safely,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. “It’s about law and order, but it’s about justice, also.”
The executive action comes as Republican congressional leaders signaled Monday that legislative reforms to overhaul police practices could slip beyond this month. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 GOP leader, said it was “probably unlikely” that the Senate will take up the police package before the July 4 recess.
The Senate GOP package, being primarily drafted by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Republican senator who is African American, is expected to be released later this week. Though it is not expected to explicitly bar the use of chokeholds, as the House Democratic plan does, it attempts to discourage the practice by withholding federal funds to police agencies that allow them, according to two Senate GOP officials who spoke anonymously to describe legislation that is not yet public.
Trump aides emphasized Monday that the president remains opposed to any legislation that would end qualified immunity for police officers.
