News of the Trump campaign’s plans was first reported by Politico.
Parscale had previously said the rallies would probably resume in late summer. But Trump has been increasingly determined to get back out on the road, fueled by polling that shows him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden five months out from the November election, according to officials who were not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign’s plans.
The pandemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 109,000 Americans, has grounded Trump’s campaign for the longest stretch since he announced his candidacy five years ago.
In recent weeks, states have begun relaxing their restrictions, although it remains unclear whether governors and local officials will be open to holding the types of large-scale rallies that Trump has credited with helping to propel him to the White House in 2016.