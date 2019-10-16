In remarks in the Oval Office, Trump insisted that the ongoing conflict was “between Turkey and Syria” rather than among “Turkey and Syria and the United States” — comments that provoked a fresh round of criticism from congressional Republicans who have said Trump’s decision to withdraw troops allowed the Turkish incursion last week into northern Syria.

“They’re no angels. They’re no angels. Go back and take a look,” Trump said as he sat alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella, whom the White House was hosting for a visit Wednesday. Trump insisted that the Kurds would be fine because they “know how to fight.”

“There’s a lot of sand they can play with,” Trump said of the region. “It’s possibly never going to be very stable.”

At a later news conference with Mattarella, Trump said the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK — a militant group that has regularly launched attacks inside Turkey in the name of Kurdish nationalism — was respected by the Islamic State “because they’re as tough, or tougher than ISIS.”

Trump’s comments Wednesday continued the mixed messages from the administration on the situation in Syria, even as Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were scheduled to depart Wednesday for Ankara to try to negotiate an immediate cease-fire with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump’s words drew criticism from prominent GOP voices on Capitol Hill.

“To have the vice president and the secretary of State going to meet with Erdogan and suggesting that somehow we’re surprised by what’s happening is disingenuous,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee. “Very clearly it was a decision by the administration which has led to what you’re seeing. This is a bit like the farmer locking the barn door after the horses left.”

On Trump’s insistence that the Kurds were “no angels,” Romney responded: “Oh my goodness gracious . they are our friends, they have been our ally and abandoning them was a very dark moment in American history.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), otherwise a stalwart Trump ally who has departed from the president dramatically on his actions in Syria, said Trump’s comments Wednesday “completely undercut” Pence and Pompeo’s ability to reach a cease-fire.

“I hope President Trump is right in his belief that Turkeys invasion of Syria is of no concern to us, abandoning the Kurds won’t come back to haunt us, ISIS won’t reemerge, and Iran will not fill the vacuum created by this decision,” Graham said Wednesday. “However, I firmly believe that if President Trump continues to make such statements this will be a disaster worse than President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq.”

Separately, the House was preparing to vote on a symbolic resolution that rebuked Trump’s move to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria — a decision announced Oct. 6 that has found few defenders on Capitol Hill. The strategy is meant to force Trump to sign or veto legislation that scolded his own decision, although Senate Republican leaders have yet to publicly commit to taking up that bill.

“Alliances and values are important,” said Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) speaking out on the House floor. “Walking away from friends is a sad indication of policy that we don't want to support, we don't want to condone. Yes, we want America to be great, but we're also great because of our friends and our allies. Coalitions are not bad. Coalitions strengthen our public policy around the world.”

