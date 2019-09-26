On Thursday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before the House Intelligence Committee, where lawmakers will question him about the whistleblower complaint that revealed Trump had pressed the leader of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his family.

Late Wednesday, members of the congressional intelligence committees were allowed to read the complaint, which House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) called “deeply disturbing.” A redacted version of the complaint is expected to be made public on Thursday morning.

Trump is expected to return to Washington Thursday afternoon from New York, where he spent three days in meetings at the U.N. General Assembly, including one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

● The acting director of national intelligence threatened to resign if he couldn’t speak freely before Congress on whistleblower complaint

● Cracks emerge among Senate Republicans over Trump urging Ukrainian leader to investigate Biden

● Biden says the rough transcript suggests Trump likely committed ‘an impeachable offense’

Official readout: Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky |Where House Democrats stand on impeaching Trump

7:30 a.m.: Trump unleashes spate of morning tweets

The president asserted Thursday that the stock market would crash if Democrats followed through with impeaching him in the midst of a morning spate of tweets and retweets about the inquiry announced this week by Pelosi.

In one tweet, Trump highlighted a Fox Business Network report with the headline: “Stocks hit session lows after Pelosi calls for impeachment inquiry.”

“If they actually did this the markets would crash,” Trump wrote in response. “Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t!”

If they actually did this the markets would crash. Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn’t! https://t.co/V0WGVWEWTN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Trump also highlighted a tweet by his daughter Ivanka, a White House adviser, in which she thanked him for his work and included a photo of her father pumping his fist.

“So cute! Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office!” Trump wrote.

In another, he wrote: “THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!”

6:30 a.m.: Some House Democrats fret as Pelosi forges ahead with impeachment

As his fellow House Democrats moved en masse toward impeaching Trump after months of hesitation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey could only watch in bewilderment.

“I don’t get surprised often,” the freshman moderate said Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Pelosi dropped her own qualms and launched the House’s official impeachment inquiry targeting Trump. “But really, truly, I just was like, ‘Wow.’ It happened so quickly.”

As other Democrats proclaimed unity and resolve after Pelosi described the “dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office,” pledging to move quickly toward impeachment articles, Van Drew stood with a group of Democrats who say they continue to have reservations and fear a rash impeachment could obliterate the rest of the party’s governing agenda, improve Trump’s chances of reelection and imperil their own.

— Mike DeBonis

6 a.m.: Biden edges closer to calling for impeachment on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Biden edged closer to calling for impeachment on Wednesday night, pointing to a rough transcript of a conversation between President Trump and Ukraine’s president as evidence that Trump likely committed “an impeachable offense.”

Biden, who had stopped short of calling for the president to be ousted earlier this week, adjusted his stance after the White House shared the details of a 30-minute phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. According to the 2,000-word rough transcript, Trump repeatedly suggested that Zelensky investigate Biden, offering help from the Justice Department and raising the possibility of inviting the foreign leader to the White House.

“Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me it’s awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility,” Biden said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

— Allyson Chiu

5 a.m.: 218 House Democrats support impeachment inquiry

As of Wednesday evening, there are now 217 House Democrats and Independent Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) who support launching an impeachment inquiry, giving the House 218 votes to impeach Trump — the threshold number of votes needed to pass anything in the House.

In the past two days, 78 Democrats said they wanted the House to go through with an impeachment process. Before the whistleblower complaint news broke last week, there were 95 members total who supported doing so.

“Today, for the world to see, we learned in his own words that the President of the United States used the full weight of the most sacred office in the land to coerce a foreign leader in a way that undermines our democracy and threatens our national security,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), who came out for an impeachment inquiry Wednesday night.

But just because 218 lawmakers want the House to go through with the impeachment process, there’s no guarantee that they would vote to impeach Trump at the end of it. Of the 218, only 25 have said they’d vote to impeach the president right now.

Read more here.