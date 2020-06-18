“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton said during the ABC interview, which is scheduled to air in full on Sunday. “There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection. I think he was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside.”
The Washington Post reported extensively Wednesday on Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” after obtaining an advance copy. The 592-page memoir about Bolton’s 17 months in the White House portrays Trump as an “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed” commander in chief and lays out a long series of jarring and troubling encounters between the president, his top advisers and foreign leaders.
The Justice Department on Wednesday night sought an emergency order from a judge to block the book’s publication, and Trump has sought in interviews and on social media to undermine the credibility of his former national security adviser.
In a tweet early Thursday, Trump referred to “Wacko John Bolton” and said his book is “made up of lies & fake stories.”
“Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him,” Trump wrote. “A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”
In an interview Wednesday night on Fox News, Trump similarly dismissed Bolton as a “washed-up guy.”
Trump said he appointed Bolton as his national security adviser because the job did not require confirmation by the Senate, like many other top administration jobs.
“He couldn’t get Senate-confirmed. So I gave him a non-Senate-confirmed position,” Trump said. “I could just put him there, see how we worked. And I wasn’t very enamored.”
Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.