President Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto attend the USMCA signing ceremony before the G-20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Nov. 30, 2018. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump sounded an optimistic note at the outset of what he called “two very busy days” of international economic and diplomatic meetings, tweeting early Friday that “Our great Country is extremely well represented” at the Group of 20 summit of world leaders.

“Will be very productive!” Trump wrote, shortly after arriving here for a gathering dominated by global fears of a U.S.-China trade war and shadowed by Trump’s growing legal troubles at home.

His schedule here — packed to bursting as outlined by aides earlier in the week — grew lighter Thursday when Trump canceled his planned sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That meeting had been a centerpiece of Trump’s attendance. He also downgraded two other planned sessions, with the leaders of South Korea and Turkey, to brief chats on the margins of the gathering.

Trump celebrated a retooled North American trade agreement with a signing ceremony Friday morning, and he planned to meet with the leaders of Japan, India and Germany.

Trump began his day on little sleep Friday, having tweeted after midnight local time about the G-20 and again little more than six hours later with complaints about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

But he seemed cheerful as he greeted Argentine President Mauricio Macri, whom he called an old friend, and ad-libbed a fond remembrance of his days as a Manhattan real estate developer.



President Trump speaks to reporters alongside Argentine President Mauricio Macri before a meeting ahead of the G-20 summit on Nov. 30, 2018. in Buenos Aires. (Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)

“I’ve been friends with Mauricio for a long time,” he said. “I actually did business with his family, with his father. Great father, friend of mine.“

Trump said the elder Macri had been involved with Trump’s purchase of the West Side Yards, a large chunk of developable land along the Hudson River. Trump bought the former railroad property in 1985 for $115 million and planned to build a $4.5 billion complex called Television City. It never happened, and Trump defaulted on about $1 billion in loans in 1994. He sold a majority stake in the property and later took a profit when it was resold.

“It was a great job, successful job, very big job. One of the largest jobs in Manhattan,” Trump mused Friday. “That was in my civilian days. And so I always had fond memories. Little did I know that his son would become El Presidente,” Trump said. “And little did he know that I was going to become president.”

Their breakfast conversation would cover trade and military purchases, as well as a “little bit old times,” Trump said. “About 95 percent business, I would say,” he added.

On Thursday, Macri’s chief of staff, Marcos Peña, said the United States and Argentina have a “shared agenda” on security.

“It is also very important what has been achieved and continues to be achieved in cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, against terrorism,” he told reporters.

Trump was seemed preoccupied by events at home even before he left his hotel Friday. He tweeted two sarcastic messages complaining anew that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt.”

In major developments this week, investigators in the special counsel’s investigation have publicly cast Trump as a central figure of their probe into whether the president’s campaign conspired with Moscow.

That investigation had hung over Trump’s planned meeting with Putin, but he said he was calling off the session because of Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian ships off the coast of Crimea.

Trump’s dinner meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday is now the main attraction for his trip. Both sides have sounded open to a preliminary agreement that might avert new tariffs.