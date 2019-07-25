Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, with President Trump, speaks at the White House on June 13 at an event celebrating the second chance hiring reentry program for former inmates. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump tweeted his displeasure with Sweden on Thursday after prosecutors there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault, extending his jail time until a trial date is set.

Big-name celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Kayne West, implored Trump to intervene, which he did, tweeting last week that he’d be calling “the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.”

But after the news came that Sweden isn’t releasing the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, Trump was no longer praising the Swedish leader.

“Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky,” Trump tweeted.

He followed that up with a second tweet: “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky.”

A$AP Rocky, 30, is charged with beating a man on a Stockholm street June 30. The website TMZ posted a video that showed the rapper and some other people throwing a man to the ground and punching and kicking him while he was down. A$AP Rocky posted another video that showed his group talking to two men and asking them to stop following them.

“We didn’t want trouble,” A$AP Rocky wrote. “They followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

Trump isn’t the only U.S. politician to get involved. Several Democratic members of Congress put out a statement saying it was clear from the videos that A$AP Rocky and his crew were acting in self-defense.

But Swedish prosecutors determined that “the events in question constitute a crime despite claims of self-defence and provocation.”