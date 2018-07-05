As moderate and conservative House Republicans have struggled in recent weeks to coalesce around immigration legislation, President Trump has been inconsistent in his exhortations. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Thursday urged Congress to “FIX OUR INSANE IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW” — the latest in an oscillating series of directives about how quickly lawmakers should move on an issue that has fractured Republican lawmakers.

The president’s new plea came in tweets in which he also renewed his call to deprive undocumented immigrations of their due-process rights before ejecting them from the United States.

“Tell the people ‘OUT,’ and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn,” Trump wrote.

As moderate and conservative House Republicans have struggled in recent weeks to coalesce around immigration legislation, Trump has been inconsistent in his exhortations.

[Failed immigration bills leave House GOP at square one after weeks of negotiations]

Two weeks ago, as GOP leaders were seeking to build support for a relatively moderate bill, Trump said on Twitter that Republicans “should stop wasting their time” on immigration until after the midterm elections, when, he predicted, more GOP lawmakers would be elected.

The House nevertheless pressed forward with a vote on the bill that would have funded Trump’s border wall, offered young undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship and partially addressed the family-separation crisis at the southwest border.

Hours before the vote, Trump took to Twitter, writing in all capital letters that House Republicans “SHOULD PASS” the bill. Later that afternoon, the legislation was soundly defeated, 301 to 121.

A few days later, Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that he had “never pushed the Republicans in the House to vote for the Immigration Bill,” citing the challenge of rounding up enough votes in a closely divided Senate in which Democrats could filibuster the legislation.

On Thursday, Trump was back to urging quick passage of what he called “smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws.”

“Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane,” he said.

Trump also renewed an argument made late last month that people who cross the border into the United States illegally should immediately be deported without trial or an appearance before a judge.

“Hiring thousands of ‘judges’ does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this!” Trump said.

It remains unclear whether immigration legislation of any kind will be up for congressional consideration before the elections in November.

Congress must pass smart, fast and reasonable Immigration Laws now. Law Enforcement at the Border is doing a great job, but the laws they are forced to work with are insane. When people, with or without children, enter our Country, they must be told to leave without our........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

.....Country being forced to endure a long and costly trial. Tell the people “OUT,” and they must leave, just as they would if they were standing on your front lawn. Hiring thousands of “judges” does not work and is not acceptable - only Country in the World that does this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018