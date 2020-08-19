His call to ban products from the company — with headquarters in Ohio, a presidential battleground state — follows a report on the website of an NBC affiliate in Wisconsin about a purported Goodyear diversity training presentation in Ohio on appropriate attire.

A photo by a Goodyear employee that circulated on social media included “MAGA Attire” and other political attire, as well as Blue Lives Matter, on an “unacceptable” list. “Black Lives Matter” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride,” among others, were listed as “acceptable.”

In a statement following Trump’s tweet, Goodyear said that “the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, not was it part of a diversity training class.”

The company said it is committed to an “inclusive, respectful workplace” and, therefore, asks associates “not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace — for any candidate, party or political organization.”

The statement did not mention of Trump.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that they could ask Trump more about the tweet at a briefing later in the day.

“I think he’s done plenty for companies in Ohio and elsewhere, far more than Joe Biden ever did,” Conway added.

Asked about the president’s tweet during a call with reporters, Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said she has not seen it but suggested it was telling.