President Trump speaks during a immigration event with "Angel Families" in Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump, whose support for a House Republican bill on immigration has been in question, on Wednesday fired off a 47-word tweet in all capital letters urging the chamber to pass the faltering legislation.

“HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE,” the president wrote. “PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN!”

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE. PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Republican leaders have struggled to rally support for the bill designed to unite GOP moderates and conservatives, postponing a vote twice in the face of opposition.

The legislation largely follows immigration principles issued by the White House in January, providing $25 billion for Trump’s long-sought border wall, scaling back legal immigration and giving young undocumented immigrants a shot at citizenship. It also would allow migrant families to remain together in detention.

Trump’s new tweet stood in stark contrast to one sent Friday in which he said Republicans “should stop wasting their time on Immigration” until after the midterm elections, when, he predicted, more GOP lawmakers would be elected.

[House Republican leaders delay vote on immigration bill until next week in the face of opposition]

Before that, many Republican House members had complained that Trump had not been emphatic enough in his support for the bill.

A vote on the measure is now scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. House leaders have stopped well short of predicting its passage.

“Today’s going to be another effort, and we’re going to keep at it,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said during an appearance Wednesday morning on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

Still, House lawmakers negotiated through the weekend trying to see if they could add components to the bill that would get it closer to passage.

GOP leaders filed a 116-page amendment Monday night that would expand temporary visas for agricultural workers while also requiring all employers to screen their workers for legal status using the federal “E-Verify” database.

But conservatives continued to balk at other aspects of the bill, including its central appeal to moderates: a clear pathway to citizenship for roughly 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.

To many conservatives who weighed in on the bill Tuesday, that represents an amnesty that would only serve to encourage future illegal immigration, they say. But that position has infuriated moderates who spent weeks at the negotiating table, handing concessions to conservatives to secure their support.

[Analysis: On immigration, Trump keeps making life absolutely miserable for Republicans in Congress]

On Tuesday evening, House leaders decided to abandon their latest amendment and go forward Wednesday with a vote on a bill that they expected to fail. Two GOP aides contacted Wednesday morning said that Trump’s tweet was unlikely to change the outcome.

“Too little, too late,” one said, requesting anonymity to speak candidly.

Another said Trump’s tweet “certainly would have been more helpful literally any other day but today.”