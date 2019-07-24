President Trump on Wednesday vetoed three resolutions that Congress passed to stop several arms sales benefiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which the president pushed through without congressional approval.

Earlier this month, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to block the arms deals, worth more than $8 billion.

The sales would replenish part of the Saudi arsenal that lawmakers say has been used against civilians in Yemen’s civil war. Many lawmakers also object to the idea of rewarding Saudi leaders after the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The vetoes come as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans to vote Thursday on two competing bipartisan bills to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia.

Lawmakers and international human rights organizations have accused Saudi Arabia’s bombing campaign — enabled in part by the type of munitions Trump maneuvered to sell to Saudi leaders — of contributing to a crisis that has put 20 million Yemenis at risk of starvation and exposed hundreds of thousands to cholera.

Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override the veto.