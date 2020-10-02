No decision had been announced on the fate of a separate Friday appearance by Democratic vice-presidential contender Kamala D. Harris, who has recently tested negative, campaign officials said.

Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in a note to staff Friday that some of the campaign’s public events would be canceled and that any staff member who had contact with someone testing positive should immediately self-quarantine.

“The campaign office remains open and our nationwide team will continue with our efforts to reelect President Trump,” Stepien wrote in the memo.

Campaign staffers who have not had direct contact with a symptomatic individual are not being asked to self-quarantine, though Stepien has urged them to wear a mask, wash hands and keep social distance, practices that have long been applied unevenly by the Trump operation.

Both campaigns were struggling to adjust to the historically unprecedented event of a presidential candidate — let alone the incumbent — contracting a potentially deadly infectious-disease just weeks before the election. The challenge is even more explosive because the coronavirus has been a central issue in the campaign itself, with Biden sharply criticizing Trump’s handling of the pandemic and Trump mocking Biden’s safety precautions.

The president’s illness could undercut one of the central messages of his campaign over the closing weeks. Polls have shown a high correlation between concern over the virus and support for Biden, prompting Trump and his allies to focus on downplaying the threat and describing the illness as in retreat, though it continues to spread around the country with cases rising sharply in some states.

Still, if Trump’s case turns out to be relatively mild and he recovers quickly, it arguably could play into his efforts to minimize the threat posed by pandemic to most people, although more than 200,000 Americans have died of it.

Trump and his campaign surrogates have been campaigning across the country with large crowds and inconsistent mask-wearing, in violation of health guidelines.

“We had the greatest economy in history and we had to close it down because we would have lost millions of lives, and now we’re opening it up and we’re doing it at a level like nobody’s ever seen before, and it’s a great thing, and we’re going to be back in business very soon,” Trump said at a rally Wednesday in Duluth, Minn.

He spoke those words after the head of the Republican Party, Ronna McDaniel, had also tested positive for the virus. A Republican official said Friday that McDaniel had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday afternoon, after another member of her family tested positive.

McDaniel, who appeared remotely for a television appearance on Fox News on Thursday, waited more than a day to make her infection public. “She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” a Republican official said in a statement.

The night before returning home to Michigan, on Sept. 25, she attended a fundraiser with Trump. She participated in a campaign bus tour across the state of Michigan earlier in the week.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), a co-chairman of the Biden campaign, said that it was “too early to tell” how the news would impact the campaign, including how it would affect the upcoming debates, the campaign’s ad strategy or Biden’s travel schedule.

“We wish him well with his health,” he said of Trump.

Referencing the Biden campaign’s caution on the campaign trail, he added, “We certainly did it for a reason.”

Biden campaign advisers on Friday morning were taken aback by the news, but regular campaign calls went forward in the morning as scheduled. The campaign has largely viewed the race’s dynamics as stable amid chaotic developments — racial unrest, an aggressive law-and-order message from Trump, a Supreme Court nomination. Campaign leaders were unlikely to change that view because of Trump’s positive test result.

That result, however, did set off a flurry of activity among Biden’s staffers and supporters who were in the debate hall on Tuesday night in Ohio. White House adviser Hope Hicks, who participated in debate prep with Trump and traveled on Air Force One Wednesday, has also tested positive for the virus.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said that he was tested Friday morning with a negative result. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), another top Biden ally, was also tested on Friday morning and was self-isolating while awaiting results.

Harris, Biden’s running mate, was tested on Thursday as part of the campaign’s routine testing of principals and tested negative, according to a Harris aide.

The Biden campaign has been pressing the Commission on Presidential Debates to change the format of Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate from the current plan, which is to have a seated exchange where the candidates are about seven feet apart, to a standing debate where the candidates are behind lecterns and about 12 feet apart, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Pence’s team has wanted the debate to be seated. “The pressure is on the commission to err on the side of safety right now,” said the person, who is not authorized to publicly discuss internal campaign deliberations.

Kristin Urquiza, who sat in the front row as one of Biden’s guests for the debate, sharply criticized Trump and his family for not wearing masks.

“The Trump family exposed every attendee at the debate: guests, workers, members of Congress, Secret Service agents, members of the media, and janitors to a deadly virus that has killed 205,000 Americans to date,” she said. “Irresponsible is an understatement: This is criminal.”

Urquiza was invited to the debate to represent her father, who died in June at age 65, and she has co-founded a group called Marked By Covid-19. She said she is working to get tested as soon as possible and would self-quarantine until she knew she wasn’t putting others at risk.

“I am terrified,” she said. “I know the darkest result of covid-19: an undignified and lonesome death.”

Former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, a close Biden ally, said in an interview Friday morning that the former vice president has been a model for exercising safety in his campaign, and he does not need to change anything in the wake of Trump contracting the virus.

“I think the most important thing that they can do is continue doing what they’ve been doing,” Rendell said. “And we should all point to them.”

Rendell sidestepped a question about whether Biden should pause his advertising, saying that decision is up to the campaign.

The former governor said Pennsylvania allies have a virtual fundraiser planned for Friday afternoon with Biden scheduled to speak Friday afternoon. It had not been canceled as of Friday morning, he said, adding that the event had already raised $5 million.

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said he would move forward as scheduled with the confirmation process for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was last with the president on Saturday, when the president announced her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett is tested daily for covid-19 — she has tested negative,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said. “She is following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands.”