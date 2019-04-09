President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump voiced hope on Tuesday that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s (D-N.Y.) investigation of his administration would “go well for everyone” despite tensions between the two rooted in a decades-old fight over a tract of New York real estate.

Trump took to Twitter the morning after the publication of a Washington Post story that detailed the clash between the two New Yorkers that began in the 1980s when Nadler, a Democratic New York state assemblyman and later a congressman, proved to be a major obstacle to a vast development project that Trump envisioned for Manhattan’s West Side.

In his tweets, Trump downplayed Nadler’s role in significantly reining in the project and claimed that the development, which Trump sold in 2005, became “VERY successful.”

Despite Nadler’s fierce opposition at various stages of the development, Trump wrote that he “got along very well with Jerry during the zoning and building process.”

“Then I changed course (slightly), became President, and now I am dealing with Congressman Nadler again,” Trump said. “Some things never end, but hopefully it will all go well for everyone. Only time will tell!”

The Post reported Monday night that Trump never forgave Nadler for his opposition to the project and that he has privately simmered about Nadler and a sweeping investigation he launched in March into potential abuse of power and corruption in the Trump administration.

Nadler’s investigation included demands to 81 of Trump’s close associates and business partners for documents, including material on Russia’s election interference and the president’s finances.

Trump has told White House aides to block the requests as much as possible, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

Rachael Bade and Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.