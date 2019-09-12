President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is vowing to fully protect the Second Amendment after huddling with top aides to discuss gun control measures.

Trump insists “a lot of progress” was made on background checks “and various things having to do with guns” during Thursday’s discussion.

But he’s also making clear that he’s weary of angering gun proponents, suggesting Democrats’ push for new gun control measures following a summer of mass shootings could be “a ploy” to take Americans’ ”guns away.”

Trump was briefed Thursday on a list of potential measures, including boosting mental health assistance and expediting executions for mass killers.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway tells reporters that White House legislative and policy teams have worked for “seven straight weeks on the possibilities.” She says, “Things are happening.”

