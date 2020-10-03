At a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday morning, Trump’s medical team suggested that the president tested positive for the coronavirus earlier than initially disclosed by the White House. The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, later issued a “clarification” through the White House on that timeline, as well as the time frame in which the president was administered Regeneron, an antibody cocktail that was part of the complement of drugs Trump has taken to fend off the virus.

Conley also declined to answer specific questions about the president’s health, including how high his fever grew in recent days, when he last tested negative for the virus and whether he was ever administered supplemental oxygen since being diagnosed. A senior administration official later confirmed reports that Trump was given supplemental oxygen at the White House Friday before going to Walter Reed.

The questions raised by the news conferences and subsequent comments from White House aides further fueled a credibility problem that has plagued the White House from the start of Trump’s presidency, as the statements served to raise more questions about the of the president’s medical condition.

For his part, Trump tweeted that he was “feeling well” Saturday afternoon, his first comments of the day hours after his physicians told reporters that the president was in “exceptionally good spirits.” He went to Walter Reed Friday evening and the White House said he is expected to stay there several days while doctors monitor his health.

“Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!” Trump wrote. “Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

At the Saturday morning news conference, members of Trump’s medical team at Walter Reed, where Trump is expected to stay for several days, said the president is now fever-free and that they are “extremely happy” with the progress he has made. But Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, then told reporters at the event that Trump went through a “very concerning” period over the last day. Meadows also said the next two days will be critical in terms of his health.

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows said. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

The statement led to confusion, both because of how it was made public and because it seemed to contradict what the president’s doctors said minutes earlier.

The statement from Meadows was originally distributed to the media through a White House pool report and was attributed to “a source familiar with the president’s health.” Two White House officials familiar with the statement, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue, later said it was Meadows who spoke with reporters. Meadows was also seen on camera pulling reporters aside to talk after the news conference ended. The Associated Press, which had a reporter at the event, also later identified Meadows as the source of the comment.

Meadows did not respond to a request for comment.

The chief of staff’s comments to reporters led to some finger pointing in the West Wing. Some White House officials said they were not pleased with Meadows for his background briefing on the president’s health condition.

“It was of zero help to us,” said one of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal tensions.

A second official said: “We have not communicated with the public well on this.”

Several White House aides also said they also did not have confidence in what they were being told by other officials.

“I can tell you what I am hearing but I honestly have no idea if it’s right,” said one senior administration official close to the president. “A lot of people aren’t even telling other people in the building the truth.”

The question of transparency surrounding Trump’s health focused on two issues: the public’s right to now about the well-being of the commander in chief and to what degree Trump and his aides may have exposed others to the virus who should know so they can tend to their own health.

“Consistency and accuracy on messaging the president’'s health condition is important,” said Tom Bossert, the president’s former homeland security adviser. “And we haven't seen consistency. I can't speak to accuracy, and neither can you.”

Trump and his aides have traveled frequently this week and come into contact with many people. Since Tuesday, Trump has appeared with thousands at a rally in Minnesota, debated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden onstage in Cleveland and met with donors at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. He has also interacted with a coterie of aides, lawmakers and political advisers at the White House and on the road.

These events are potentially venues where the infection could have been spread to others.

Meadows’ assessment Saturday was in direct contrast with the evaluation provided by Conley, who said that Trump was doing well, his condition was improving and that his fever had lifted. But he wouldn’t provide specific answers about whether Trump has received oxygen, the timeline of the president’s coronavirus diagnosis or what a lung scan has shown.

Conley was asked several times if and when Trump received supplemental oxygen but provided indirect answers.

“He’s not on oxygen right now,” Conley said. “He’s not needed any this morning. Today at all.”

Conley said the president is receiving daily ultrasounds and lab work, but when asked if scans of his lungs have shown damage, the doctor said he wouldn’t “go into specifics of what the findings are.” The physician also wouldn’t provide an estimated date for the president’s discharge from the hospital.

At the beginning of his remarks, Conley said Trump was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” which could mean he was diagnosed as early as Wednesday morning — just 11 hours after he shared a debate stage with Biden, hours before he held a campaign rally in Minnesota and a day before a Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey. Trump revealed his diagnosis at 1 a.m. on Friday only after it was made public that counselor to the president Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

A “clarification” memo issued under Conley’s name later Saturday said he meant to say Trump was in “day three of his diagnosis,” rather than “72 hours.” Conley revisited a statement made by another doctor at the Walter Reed news conference, saying the medical team meant “day two” rather than “48 hours” since the administration of a Regeneron antibody cocktail.

In the memo — in which “Regeneron” was misspelled — Conley said Trump was diagnosed with covid-19 on the evening of Oct. 1 and received the antibody cocktail on Oct. 2.

The president is receiving remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has shown modest benefits for some people, as well as vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The confusion flared as more people close to Trump confirmed over the past two days that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest people infected include Bill Stepien, the president’s campaign manager, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was closely involved in preparing Trump for Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland and was present at the White House over the weekend.

Christie adds to the coterie of people known to be diagnosed with the virus who also attended a crowded, celebratory Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 announcing Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The others included Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Republian Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Mike Lee (Utah), former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, University of Notre Dame president John I. Jenkins, and an unidentified member of the White House press corps.

The repercussions of the increasing number of covid-19 cases spread to the Capitol, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Saturday that he was canceling floor votes until Oct. 19 as three GOP senators in recent days announced they had contracted the disease and several others said they would quarantine as a precaution after exposure to people who tested positive.

Aides to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said Saturday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson did not attend the Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett’s nomination but would have subsequently been in proximity of colleagues who were.

Republican leaders stressed that Barrett’s confirmation hearing will proceed as scheduled on Oct. 12, despite at least two members of the Judiciary Committee testing positive for covid-19 and others quarantining as a precaution. Panel Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), has said anyone who wants to participate in the confirmation hearing remotely can do so.

Yet Democrats criticized the move and said a position as consequential as an appointment to the Supreme Court deserved a hearing where all senators could be present and pressed Graham for a delay.

Elsewhere in Trump’s administration and campaign, it appeared to be business as usual.

The Trump campaign announced that Vice President Pence would travel to Arizona, a state that Republicans are scrambling to keep in their column, on Thursday — the day after his debate against Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris in Utah.

The event is scheduled to be held at a facility that makes military tactical gear, and tickets are open to the public. It’s unclear whether the event will be held indoors. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to several questions about any coronavirus precautions that will be taken, including whether masks or social distancing will be required.