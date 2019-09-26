The administrator position requires Senate confirmation. Senators previously confirmed Gaynor’s nomination to be the agency’s deputy administrator in October 2018.

Gaynor is a former Marine with experience in emergency management at the local, state and federal level. He recently led the administration’s response to Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that battered the Bahamas and Carolinas in early September.

