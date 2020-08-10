He said he told his staff on Sunday that he’d rather have the summit after the election. He said that would give everyone more time to think about the important meeting.
In June, the European Union joined a growing chorus of G-7 members insisting that Russia must not be allowed back into the fold. Trump, as host of this year’s summit, is in charge of the guest list and has said he plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India.
The G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The EU, comprising 27 nations, also takes part in the meeting.
Russia was suspended in 2014 from what was then the G-8 following its invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.
