“I feel that if the Democrats get in, we are literally going to end up in a recession-slash-depression the likes of which you’ve never seen,” Trump said. “There will be tremendous negative growth, there will be tremendous bedlam all over the place, there won’t be law and order. You’ll have a Seattle, you’ll have a Minneapolis like you’ve never seen before. The whole country will be Minneapolis.”

AD

AD

Trump’s dystopian prediction came during a 20-minute interview with Donald Trump Jr. on his online show “Triggered” that ranged in topics from which Trump child is his favorite (“All the same, 100 percent”) to Saturday Night Live (“I don’t find it funny”) to Don Jr.’s quarantine beard (“I don’t like it on you”).

Trump slammed Democratic-run cities, specifically deriding the creation of an autonomous, police-free zone in a Seattle neighborhood and taking credit for easing the unrest in Minneapolis.

“The Democrat-run cities are the ones that are having the trouble. It’s a very simple thing,” he said. “You look at Seattle, you look at — when you go to Minnesota and you take a look at what’s taken place there, it’s incredible. They tried to take over a great city, Minneapolis, and . . . they took it over, until I said, ‘You have to bring in the National Guard.’ ”

AD

AD

Gov. Tim Walz (D) activated the Minnesota National Guard after the protests turned violent.

Trump’s son asked him how he could convince voters in Democratic-led states to vote for him. The president replied: