But Trump rebuffed lawmakers who had called on him to cancel the invitation, saying the Turkish leader has lived up to an Oct. 17 agreement negotiated with Vice President Pence to suspend Turkey’s incursion into Syria and create a long-coveted buffer zone far beyond the nation’s borders. Turkey’s military operations have displaced an estimated 100,000 people in northern Syria from their homes, according to the United Nations.

“I want to thank the president for the job they’ve done,” Trump told reporters after welcoming Erdogan to the Oval Office. He added that the Syrian Kurds, longtime partners with the United States in fighting the Islamic State in the region, “seem very satisfied” with the cease-fire deal.

“The president and I are very good friends. We have been for a long time — almost from Day 1,” Trump said. “I understand the problems that they’ve had — including many people from Turkey being killed, in the area that we’re talking about. And he has to do something about that also. It’s not a one-way street.”

The bilateral meeting came as House Democrats staged their first public hearing in the impeachment probe over Trump’s conduct in a phone call with the leader of Ukraine over the summer. In the Oval Office, the president said he was not watching the hearings, which he called a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

“There’s nothing there,” Trump said.

The two leaders were expected to discuss the security situation in the region, as well as efforts to put relations on a better track after Turkey purchased a sophisticated Russian missile-defense system, the S-400. U.S. law mandates sanctions for such purchases from an “adversary,” and the administration already has cut Turkey’s participation in the international consortium building the new F-35 fighter jet.

Senior administration officials said that an offer to circumvent those punishments and also implement a new $100 billion trade deal — both of which Trump offered Erdogan in a failed effort to prevent the Turkish military operation in Syria — were still possible if Turkey complies with the cease-fire agreement and the situation in northeastern Syria stabilizes.

“We think we can bring trade up very quickly,” Trump said. Erdogan, in brief remarks through an interpreter, thanked Trump but did not offer details of his goals of the meeting, citing a joint news conference with the two leaders later in the day.

Also Wednesday, a group of Republican senators who have been critical of Erdogan is expected to meet with him at the White House at Trump’s request, an effort by the president to try to bridge the mistrust between the two sides — but one that has the potential to backfire.

Among those expected to attend are Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Rick Scott (Fla.), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and James E. Risch (Idaho), the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) was also invited but unable to attend.

Scott and Ernst said in advance of the meeting that they planned to confront Erdogan on its purchase of the S-400 missile systems.

Although Trump has held off on additional economic sanctions on Turkey after the cease-fire agreement, an overwhelming House majority voted last month to impose sanctions on Erdogan’s regime for its assault on Syria. A bipartisan Senate group has introduced a similar bill.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who was among the group, called Erdogan’s visit to the White House “absolutely shameful.”

Trump reiterated his belief that the United States was long overdue to reduce its military presence in the Middle East, calling the fighting between Turkey and Syrian Kurds a long-standing dispute “between these countries and other countries we’re involved with 7,000 miles away.”

Seung Min Kim contributed to this story.

