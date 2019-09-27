President Trump on Friday called for the resignation of the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Attorney General William P. Barr of having “gone rogue” and said she’s praying for God to “illuminate” Trump.

The fallout from a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky played out on Twitter and television Friday, as the number of Democrats supporting the impeachment inquiry launched by Pelosi continued to grow.

Meanwhile, more than 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials had signed a statement supporting an impeachment inquiry based on Trump’s pressing Zelensky during their call to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential contender, and his son Hunter.

8 a.m.: Pelosi says she prays for Trump, asks that ‘God will illuminate him’

During a morning television appearance, Pelosi said she is praying for Trump and accused Barr of have “gone rogue” in his handling of the fallout from Trump’s call with Zelensky.

In the midst of a discussion about her decision to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, Pelosi said, “I pray that God will illuminate him to see right from wrong. It’s very problematic.”

At other points during her appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi also accused Trump of “being disloyal to the oath of his office” and having used taxpayer dollars to “shake down” Zelensky.

Pelosi was referring to the fact that Trump had suspended military aid to Ukraine at the time of the call to Zelensky where he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens.

Trump has said repeatedly that there was “no quid pro quo.”

During the interview, Pelosi was also highly critical of Barr’s handling of the episode.

Barr’s Justice Department played a central role in holding up the disclosure of the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

As Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified Thursday, he consulted the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which overruled the inspector general’s determination that the complaint was of “urgent concern,” a legal threshold that would have required disclosure to Congress within seven days.

“He’s gone rogue,” Pelosi said of Barr, adding: “I think where they’re going is a cover-up of the cover-up.”

7:45 a.m.: Trump calls on Schiff to ‘resign immediately’

Trump on Friday called on Schiff to “immediately resign” following Thursday’s hearing in which the House Intelligence Committee chairman offered an embellished account of Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist,” Trump said in a tweet. “He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, an me sound guilty.”

“HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public,” Trump continued. “He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!”

Schiff explained later in the hearing what he had done.

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody,” he said. “The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi said she was “so proud of Adam Schiff” for his handling of the hearing but did not allude to the episode in question.

7:15 a.m.: Trump takes swipes at the media in morning tweets

Trump took multiple swipes at the media in morning tweets, including complaining about punctuation used in a CNN report that mentioned a derogatory term he used for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” Trump wrote on Twitter, misspelling describing. “Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!”

Trump in fact used an apostrophe, not a hyphen.

In another tweet, he took issue with a story by Peter Baker of the New York Times and declared that he “should not even be allowed to write about me.”

7 a.m.: White House spokesman decries those who gave information to whistleblower

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley denounced leaks coming from the White House, calling them “dangerous,” and questioned the motives of those who provided information to the whistleblower.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Gidley was asked about Trump’s remarks Thursday morning to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in which he dismissed the complaint against him from the intelligence community whistleblower and suggested that the person’s actions were “close to a spy.”

“He was talking about the people who actually gave the information to the whistleblower,” Gidley claimed.

The whistleblower said his complaint was based on information from than a half dozen U.S. officials.

Gidley noted that transcripts of previous Trump calls with the leaders of Australia and Mexico had also been leaked to the press.

“These leaks are dangerous,” he said, adding he wasn’t sure why they have happened.

“Do they just want to bolster their own careers or get invited to the cocktail parties here in D.C.?” he asked.

During the same interview, Gidley insisted that no one in the White House is concerned about the revelations in the whistleblower report.

“No one I’ve talked to is concerned at all about this because there is nothing there,” he said. “No one in the White House is concerned about this because the president has done nothing wrong.”

6:45 a.m.: Democrats rip Trump’s ‘threatening’ comments against whistleblower

Someone laughed loudly during the closed-door speech President Trump gave at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations on Thursday. Other voices spoke in hushed murmurs.

Trump had just demanded to know who provided a whistleblower with information about his call with the Ukrainian president, describing that person as “close to a spy” and adding, “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? With spies and treason, right? We used to handle them a little differently than we do now.”

Trump’s comments, which were included in leaked video obtained by The Washington Post and others, have sparked intense backlash, with top Democrats decrying his words as “threatening” and defending the whistleblower at the center of a new push for impeachment.

“He sounds like a criminal,” Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a presidential primary candidate, told MSNBC on Thursday night. “’Who snitched? Who gave up the goods? Let’s find out who gave up the goods on us and make sure there’s a consequence and it’s serious, and let that be a lesson to everybody else.’”

Read more here.

— Allyson Chiu

6:30 a.m.: Nearly 300 former officials call Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’

Nearly 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials have signed a statement warning that Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine are a “profound national security concern” and supporting an impeachment inquiry by Congress to determine “the facts.”

“To be clear, we do not wish to prejudge the totality of the facts or Congress’ deliberative process,” said the statement, released Friday. “At the same time, there is no escaping that what we already know is serious enough to merit impeachment proceedings.”

The collection of signatures was set in motion by National Security Action, an organization founded and largely populated by officials from the Obama administration to call attention to Trump’s “reckless leadership.”

Many of the signers are former Obama officials. But the list includes others who served as career officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations, including Matthew Olsen, head of the Justice Department’s national security division under President George W. Bush and director of the National Counterterrorism Center under President Barack Obama.

Read more here.

— Karen DeYoung

6 a.m.: ‘Enough is enough with this guy,’ says Sen. Bernie Sanders

Echoing other Democratic White House hopefuls, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lambasted Trump during an appearance Thursday night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” during which he also called the president a “spoiled brat.”

“He’s probably the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said, prompting applause from the studio audience. “I think this Ukrainian business, using national security money designed to protect the people of America — and use that as leverage to try to get dirt on a political opponent, and then trying to cover that it up, this is an outrage on top of an outrage, and I think this is kind of taking millions of people to say, you know what? Enough is enough with this guy.”

Sanders went on to say that he doesn’t think Trump “knows the difference between lying and truth telling.”

“I doubt very much that he understands what the Constitution of the United States of America is about,” Sanders said. “I don’t think he understands that we have an emoluments clause which says you cannot enrich yourself when you’re president. I don’t know that he understands that. He grew up as a very rich kid. I think he’s a spoiled brat, and I think he thinks he can do anything that he wants to do.”