President Trump announces a deal to temporarily reopen the government, in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Friday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump will secure the U.S. border with Mexico “with or without Congress,” White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday, as negotiations over Trump’s long-sought border wall begin anew.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Mulvaney declined to say whether Trump would accept less than the $5.7 billion in funding he has demanded for the wall. But he maintained that Trump is ready to use emergency powers to secure the border if Democrats continue to balk at his demands.

Trump’s obligation is to defend the country, Mulvaney said, “and he’ll do it either with or without Congress.”

The partial government shutdown, which was the longest in U.S. history, ended on Friday with Trump agreeing to temporarily reopen the government without any money for his border wall.

But a new crisis looms, as the deal provided funding only through Feb. 15. A bipartisan, bicameral committee has been charged with negotiating an agreement on border security as part of the deal, and a stalemate could trigger another shutdown in the coming weeks.

Mulvaney said that if the legislation Congress sends to Trump’s desk is unsatisfactory, Trump could veto it, which would result in another shutdown.

Some conservatives swiftly rebuked Trump for agreeing to reopen the government last week without wall funding. But Mulvaney dismissed those critiques on Sunday.

“Ultimately he’ll be judged by what happens at the end of this process, not by what happened this week,” Mulvaney said.