President Trump plans to put new financial pressure on senior members of the Venezuelan military Monday to abandon President Nicolás Maduro and switch their allegiance to congress leader Juan Guaidó.

Trump plans to speak to a crowd in Miami that will include Venezuelan expatriates who have fled the country’s socialist policies and soaring inflation. Trump’s administration is trying to bolster Guaidó’s precarious position as the self-declared interim president of the oil-rich nation now in the grips of an economic and humanitarian crisis that Trump and much of the world blame on the socialist government.

Trump will warn that the United States “knows where military officials and their families have money hidden throughout the world,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Monday. “Venezuelan military officials have a clear choice — work toward democracy for their future and the future of their families, or they will lose everything they have. The military and security forces should listen to President Guaidó and allow humanitarian aid into Venezuela.”

Maduro retains the backing of top generals and other security services, and he has used that power to block delivery of humanitarian aid from the United States. Maduro’s military control also poses a threat of arrest or harm to Guaidó, who was seized briefly last month. Despite growing international diplomatic backing, Guaidó would need the support of the security forces to fully assume power.

Trump’s threat is apparently a reference to foreign assets squirreled away by Maduro cronies that could be seized and frozen under existing or new U.S. and international sanctions. The American strategy is to suggest to senior military leaders that they have too much to lose by sticking by Maduro, U.S. officials said.

Trump will emphasize strong U.S. and international support for Guaidó, which now includes more than 50 nations saying they recognize him as Venezuela’s leader. Vice President Pence called on the European Union to do so in an address to the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“The current path toward democracy is irreversible,” Sanders said in outlining key points of Trump’s address.

Trump’s speech comes at the end of his holiday weekend trip to his Palm Beach golf resort. Elements of his remarks highlight the role of conservative anti-Castro political support for Trump, especially in Florida, in forming his administration’s bold policy on Venezuela. The United States was the first to recognize Guaidó as the legitimate president and has implied that it could use military force to ensure aid delivery or protect U.S. interests.

“Venezuela should not be a puppet state of Cuba,” Sanders said.

Millions of people have fled the country in recent years, and those who are left are often unable to afford food or medicine. Many have routinely crossed the border to Colombia for food and medical treatment, returning to their homes with supplies.

Maduro’s government announced last week that it would soon receive 933 tons of “health products” from China and Cuba.

Trump’s visit to Miami comes as his campaign for reelection is beginning to intensify. Hispanic voters in South Florida have been top targets for presidential contenders looking to compete in the nation’s largest swing state.

“Why is Trump speaking in Miami today? My analysis shows some 36k Venezuelan-born naturalized citizens are registered to vote in Florida,” Daniel Smith, chair of the political science department at the University of Florida, said Monday on Twitter.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Florida elected a new Republican governor and senator by margins of less than 35,000 votes.

As part of his reelection effort, Trump has sought to brand his Democratic opponents as socialists, often using the example of Venezuela as a warning to voters."Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country,” Trump said during his Feb. 5 State of the Union speech, after mentioning Venezuela’s political and economic turmoil. “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Trump’s administration appears to be making aid delivery the pivot point for whatever happens next. A tense standoff is brewing in Cúcuta, Colombia, on the Venezuelan border, where U.S. military planes continue a buildup of humanitarian aid. Opposition leaders and U.S. officials also hope to prompt the first public mass defection of Venezuelan armed forces if the soldiers ignore Maduro’s orders and allow aid to flow into the country.

During a visit Sunday to Cúcuta, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) encouraged troops to defect.

“There comes a time in many people’s lives when they have to make a decision that will define them forever,” Rubio said. “That time has come for the Venezuelan soldiers.”

On Saturday, Mark Green, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, held a news conference in Cúcuta while 80 tons of food and hygiene products were unloaded from a C-17 cargo plane behind him. “Maduro has got to go,” Green said.

Guaidó has said more than 600,000 Venezuelans had agreed to join a massive protest and aid delivery effort planned for Saturday.

“There will be mobilizations in all cities around the country on Feb. 23,” Guaidó told a cheering crowd in the capital Caracas on Saturday. “Not just caravans going to the border. It will be a whole country in the street.”

Maduro told the Associated Press last week that a top official from his administration has met in New York with Trump’s special envoy for the Venezuela issue, Elliott Abrams, and extended an invitation for Abrams to visit Venezuela, the news agency reported.

“If he wants to meet, just tell me when, where and how and I’ll be there,” Maduro told the AP, adding that he also hopes to meet Trump.

The State Department has neither confirmed nor denied such a meeting.

The current political standoff began when Maduro won reelection in a widely contested vote in May. Guaidó, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, invoked the Venezuelan constitution in claiming himself the nation’s true president last month.