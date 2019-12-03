Trump said if he thought Republicans might lose their first Senate race in Kansas since 1932, “I would have to talk to Mike.”

Pompeo is a former Kansas congressman. Republicans have speculated for months that he will run for the Senate.

Some Republicans fear that ex-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will capture the party’s nomination and put the seat in play after losing the Kansas governor’s race last year.

