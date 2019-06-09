A man uses his smartphone outside of a shop selling Huawei products at a mall in Beijing on May 29. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget is seeking a two-year delay of a ban prohibiting companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei from providing services to the U.S. government.

In a letter to Vice President Pence and nine members of Congress, acting OMB Director Russell T. Vought said the delay would give companies more time to comply with the ban, which is set to take effect in one year and one month.

If the delay is approved, the ban would take effect in three years and one month.

“The Administration believes, based on feedback from impacted stakeholders, that this additional preparatory work will better ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising desired security objectives,” Vought said in the letter.

News of the letter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Huawei is the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and has significant backing from the Chinese government. The Justice Department has accused it of violating Iran sanctions, among other things.

The ban is one of three by the U.S. government against Huawei. Last year, President Trump signed a defense-spending bill that barred the federal government and its contractors from doing business with Huawei and several other Chinese companies on national security grounds. And the Commerce Department last month imposed a penalty on the firm that makes it difficult for it to do business with any U.S. company.

Some U.S. tech companies have applied for licenses that would allow them to continue to sell to Huawei, arguing that the Commerce Department ban could harm their bottom lines as well as their ability to innovate.