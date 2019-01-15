President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, reacted Tuesday to news that CNN has hired John Kasich — a potential 2020 Republican primary rival — by knocking both the former Ohio governor and his new network.

“Shocker…@CNN, the aquarium for Republican never-Trump swamp creatures, who have no real supporters outside of the their own green room, adds this original swamp creature to their collection of nobodies,” Parscale wrote on Twitter.

CNN said that Kasich will appear as a political commentator on multiple programs, making his debut Tuesday night on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Kasich, who competed unsuccessfully against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, has been one of the president’s most frequent critics from within the Republican Party since then. Kasich has not ruled out a primary challenge to Trump in 2020.

CNN is among Trump’s favorite targets in his attacks on the media, which he routinely refers to as “fake news.” He once retweeted a cartoon that depicted a train labeled “Trump” hitting a person with a CNN logo on their face.

In the past, CNN and other networks have severed ties with commentators once it became clear they were seeking political office.