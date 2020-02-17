.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started. pic.twitter.com/nzZXK6Gww6 — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 16, 2020

Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the annual race in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sunday. The president served as the event’s grand marshal in what was widely seen as an opportunity to court his supporters in the swing state ahead of the November election.

“Rubber will burn, fans will scream, and the Great American Race will begin,” the president said, before taking a lap on the track in his limousine, called “the Beast.” He commanded drivers to start their engines, but the race was ultimately postponed to Monday because of rain.

The stands were filled with revelers, some wearing Trump 2020 T-shirts and hats. His visit marked the second appearance at the race by a sitting president. The last was in 2004, when President George W. Bush helped kick off the event.

Photographer Jonathan Ferrey was there that year and took the photo of Air Force One that Parscale originally tweeted.