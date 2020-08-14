Democrats moved their campaign completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans also cancelled nearly all of their convention, scheduled for the following week, because of the outbreak.
Trump’s events in Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, are being billed as remarks on Biden’s “failures on Jobs and the Economy.” Tuesday’s speech in Yuma, Arizona, is advertised to be on Biden’s “failures on Immigration and Border Security.”
