President Trump waves as he walks up the steps of Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Feb. 8 after having his annual physical. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Trump remains in “good health” and has not had any major changes to his health status in the past year, according to a memorandum signed by his doctor and released Thursday by the White House.

Sean P. Conley, the physician to the president, said in the memorandum that “there were no findings of significance or changes to report” after Trump underwent a four-hour physical exam that included 11 specialists last week.

“After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall,” Conley wrote.

The White House released the memorandum, which included basic details about Trump’s health, including his heart rate (70 beats per minute) and his blood pressure (118/80 mmHg). It was the second time the White House has released Trump’s medical information since he took office in 2017.

Trump, 72, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 243 pounds, making him overweight, according the memorandum. The president’s weight was reported as 239 pounds last year, and he was advised to watch his diet, exercise more and lose weight.

In the past year, doctors increased Trump’s dose of rovusastatin, a drug used to lower the president’s cardiac risk.

Trump received the Pneumovax 23 and Shingrix immunizations, Conley wrote.

Conley’s language about Trump — “very good health overall”— was less effusive than the language used last year by Trump’s former doctor, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson.

Jackson, the White House’s chief medical adviser, described Trump’s overall health as “excellent,” adding that the president had “good genes” and was “very healthy.”