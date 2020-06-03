The report by Navy physician Sean P. Conley came more than six months after the president visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for what the White House said was the first portion of his annual physical. A president’s annual physical is typically done in one visit, as Trump’s was in February last year, and the results released shortly thereafter.

Results of Trump’s Nov. 16 visit to Walter Reed were not released at the time. It remains unclear what was done then or when the remainder of the exam was completed, although mention of the very recent drug regimen indicates that at least some of the tests were completed no later than last month.

“Following the diagnosis of covid-19 in two West Wing staffers this past May, as a preventative measure, the president took a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), with zinc and vitamin D,” Conley wrote in the summary report issued by the White House.

“This was done in consultation with his appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram (EKG) for changes in QT level,” Conley wrote, referring to tests measuring the electrical activity of the heart.

Conley did not say that he prescribed the drug. Nor did he say who did if he did not prescribe it.

Trump pushed the drug, which is approved to prevent malaria and for other uses, as a potential treatment for the virus that has killed more than 100,000 Americans, despite no medical evidence that it worked either as a treatment for the disease caused by the virus or to prevent infection. He said he heard “good stories” about it.

The danger in taking the drug is that it can prolong the “QT interval” — the time it takes for the heart’s electrical system to reset between contractions, which push blood into the vascular system and around the body, medical experts say. That can set off dangerous heart arrhythmias in some people.

The FDA in April warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital setting or a clinical trial, just weeks after it had approved an emergency use authorization for the drug. Coincidentally, results of the first major trial of the drug were released Wednesday about the same time that Trump’s physical came out; it showed that the drug had no value in preventing infection by the novel coronavirus.

The FDA acknowledged that since the drug was approved for malaria and other uses, doctors are legally permitted to prescribe it for whatever purpose they choose.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the completion of the physical during a news briefing Wednesday, but she did not detail the findings. The summary released by the White House is a memo from Conley to McEnany, a practice also followed by other presidents.

The 73-year-old president favors fast food and red meat. He does not exercise regularly apart from playing golf, which he has not been able to enjoy for much of the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has said he takes a statin drug to manage his cholesterol, and the drug Rosuvastatin is listed among those Conley said are prescribed for the president.