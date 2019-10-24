The Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection, which the president has heralded as a tool to clean up the troubled agency, instead resembled a kangaroo court from the start, investigators found.

AD

The office has shown “significant deficiencies,” including poor leadership, skimpy training of its investigators, a misunderstanding of its mission and a failure to discipline senior leaders for misconduct, according to Inspector General Michael Missal’s 100-page report.

AD

“Notably, in its first two years of operation, the [office] acted in ways that were inconsistent with its statutory authority while it simultaneously floundered in its mission to protect whistleblowers,” the report says. VA “created an office culture that was sometimes alienating to the very individuals it was meant to protect.”

The office, which Trump established in 2017 with an executive order, was designed to improve the agency’s ability to hold employees accountable and enhance protections for whistleblowers who have long faced retaliation for coming forward.

AD

“We are sending a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable,” Trump said at the time. “We will make sure that they’re protected,” he said of employees who report wrongdoing.

VA was given expanded powers to hold senior executives accountable for misconduct, and the office was supposed to investigate not just whistleblowers’ claims, but possible retaliation against them.

AD

But the office has not carried out either mission well, investigators found. As of May, it had removed just one senior manager, the head of the troubled DC Medical Center, investigators found — while VA has fired thousands of low-level employees after Congress passed legislation to clear a faster path to firing poorly performing employees.

AD

The slow action against these managers came partly because the accountability office gave the officials deciding on disciplinary action “insufficient direction.” In some cases, lawyers from VA’s general counsel’s office intervened, saying that evidence the office had gathered was not legally defensible.

The office “did not take sufficient steps to protect complainants’ identities and prevent their concerns from being sent to the very facilities or network offices where the complainant worked or that were the subject of the allegations,” the report says.

AD

Political appointees who have cycled through leadership roles over the past two years also showed a disdain for career employees at VA. They “made comments and took actions that reflected a lack of respect for individuals they deemed ‘career’ whistleblowers,” the report says.

The office’s “mission and authority were statutorily established to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and hold senior VA employees and supervisors accountable,” Missal, VA’s inspector general, said in a statement. “This report demonstrates that under prior executive directors it failed on both counts in important ways — leaving new leaders with significant challenges to overcome.”

AD