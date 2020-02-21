President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 26, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)By Anne Gearan and closeAnne GearanWhite House reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeung Min Kim closeSeung Min KimWhite House reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFebruary 22, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy