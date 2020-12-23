The chaos is unfolding against the backdrop of another potential shutdown of the government, with current funding set to lapse starting Tuesday. It also handed Democrats in two vital Senate races in Georgia a fresh political weapon against their GOP opponents, with Trump swiftly undercutting Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) as they took a victory lap over securing $600 stimulus checks that Trump has now attacked as too small.

“As I’ve said from the start, the Senate should have acted on this months ago and support for Georgians should have been far greater,” said Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Loeffler. “Donald Trump is right, Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000. Once and for all Sen. Loeffler should do what’s best for Georgia instead of focusing on what she can do for herself.”

In a CNN interview late Tuesday, Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff said: “President Trump is as ever, erratic and all over the place, but on this point tonight, he's right. Six hundred dollars is a joke.”

At the same time, Trump is facing pressure both internally and in public to veto the massive package for reasons of cost. Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, wants the president to veto the measure, as do a drumbeat of conservative radio hosts and advocacy groups.

“The process was the worst I’ve ever seen, on any bill in Congress, and we’re already looking at $1.8 trillion annual deficit — and that’s before this,” said Jason Pye, vice president of legislative affairs for the conservative organization FreedomWorks.

Meanwhile, Trump is displeased with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, his chief emissary to congressional leaders, and does not even want to speak to him about the issue, according to a senior administration official. Mnuchin, who first came up with the $600 figure for the checks, called GOP lawmakers in recent days and asked them to support the bill because the president supported it.

Among those blindsided were Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who were not told of the video in advance and called staffers to ask what was going on, according to three people familiar with the matter, who like others requested anonymity to discuss internal details.

McConnell, who has been on the outs with Trump lately after he publicly acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect, does not plan to speak Trump about it, with one adviser to the majority leader saying he “does not think it would be helpful.”

Legislative affairs staffers and others involved in the negotiations had no idea Trump was taping the video and apologized to the surprised lawmakers, officials said. He taped it around noon on Tuesday, even as other staffers continued to tell reporters and lawmakers that Trump was going to sign the bill.

The script decrying the bill was not written by people involved in the negotiations, and aides have been trying to decipher where it came from. Several aides hoped he would still sign the bill, noting he did not explicitly say he would veto it.

Meanwhile, aides are being flooded with concerns and questions from GOP lawmakers, many of whom are worried they are going to lose the Senate if Trump continues his behavior, a senior White House official said.

“Only Trump could take a final big win for his administration and in a fit of illogical madness disown any credit he’ll ever get for it,” said another senior GOP official. “To the extent that Trump’s bizarre ramblings contribute to any negative feelings for Republicans, Perdue and Loeffler are the ones who will ultimately pay the price.”

During his time in office, Trump has regularly thrown tantrums against legislation that advisers previously signaled he would endorse, prompting scrambles among those close to him to coax him into ultimately signing a bill. But in the last throes of his presidency, many of the guardrails have been removed through departures — leaving the tempestuous Trump to his own devices.

White House staff secretary Derek Lyons would usually coordinate the process for a video such as the one posted by Trump on Twitter late Tuesday that upended the relief package, by circulating scripts for approval. But Lyons’s last day was Friday, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told staff not to circulate the script for the relief bill video, according to aides.

As for Meadows himself, he is not in Washington and left town before Trump posted it on Twitter. The chief of staff had told aides to keep the video closely held and had been one of the main forces within the administration arguing against the larger, $2,000 stimulus checks that the president is now pushing, making the case that enlarging the payments could blow up the entire negotiations, according to people familiar with the issue.

Others close to Trump — his presidential campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner — are also missing in action.

In addition to Georgia, congressional Democrats are seeking to capitalize on the chasm between Trump and virtually the rest of the Republican Party on direct payments in other ways.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced plans Wednesday to seek to pass a bill at a short planned Thursday House session providing the $2,000 checks.

Successfully doing so, however, would require the assent of every House member — and in a letter to Democratic members Wednesday, Pelosi put the onus on McCarthy to allow the measure to move forward to the Senate.

“Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open!” Pelosi tweeted Wednesday. “Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve!”

Aides to McCarthy did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday. House Republicans are holding a conference-wide call at 3 p.m. to discuss the matter.

What remained unclear Wednesday was whether Democrats would force a confrontation on the House floor, prompting a Republican to publicly object on camera to bigger checks.

Under long-standing House practice, such live unanimous consent requests are not in order unless they have been precleared by each party's leadership. But that policy is established at the speaker's discretion and Pelosi could change it to allow for a televised spectacle Thursday morning.

Underscoring the bizarre circumstances, Pelosi’s letter to Democratic lawmakers began with the words: “Just when you think you have seen it all.”

“The entire country knows that it is urgent for the President to sign this bill,” Pelosi wrote, “both to provide the coronavirus relief and to keep government open.”