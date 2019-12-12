Both the White House and congressional Democrats have touted the rewrite of the existing North American Free Trade Agreement as vast improvement over the original 1990s-era compact. But many Republicans have been skeptical about the enthusiastic support for the new trade deal from Democrats and labor unions, and questioned whether the agreement moved too far to the left at the expense of GOP trade priorities.

“Nobody’s had a chance to review it. They haven’t sent the implementing language up yet, and there are a lot of deals people know were made they’re kind of in the dark about,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said in a brief interview Thursday morning. “So there’s a frustration with that.”

A senior GOP aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly assess the irritation of the conference, said of the lunch, “Lighthizer himself is on the menu.”

After leaving the morning briefing with Lighthizer, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said he would probably support the new deal but was not happy about how final negotiations were conducted.

“I don’t appreciate the Senate being ignored as part of the process,” he said.

The House is expected to ratify the trade agreement before the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said senators won’t vote on it until after the impeachment trial of Trump, which will almost certainly begin in early January.

Despite the GOP complaints, Congress is still likely to support the trade agreement, and with large margins.

“Everybody kind of realized too that it’s a take-it-or-leave-it proposition,” Thune, the chief vote counter for Senate Republicans, said Thursday morning.

