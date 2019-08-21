President Trump speaks during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 20 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Tuesday turned out to be a busy day for President Trump. He poked another U.S. ally in the eye, questioned the loyalty of American Jews, backpedaled on gun legislation and undercut the denials of his advisers on the economy. It was just another normal day in the Trump administration.

Take this quartet case collectively and it portrays an administration and White House in chaos, lacking in systematic policymaking. It portrays a president who changes his mind whenever it suits him, a president whose statements change with the moment and who uses words carelessly and sometimes destructively. It forms a pattern of dissembling, of deliberate or unknowing falsehoods as well as efforts to divide already divided Americans from one another.

On Sunday, as he was preparing to return to Washington, the president was asked about reports that he was interested in having the United States purchase Greenland from Denmark. The president confirmed those reports and said there were strategic reasons to be interested in that kind of a deal. But he played down the idea that this was an urgent issue on his agenda. “It’s not number one on the burner, I can tell you that,” he said.

Roll forward 48 hours and the president tweeted that he was scrubbing his upcoming visit to Denmark because Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had “no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland.”

That caught Carla Sand, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, by surprise, as she had tweeted earlier in the day: “Denmark is ready for the POTUS … Partner, ally, friend.” By Wednesday morning, she was trying to assure everyone that Trump “values & respects [Denmark] and looks forward to a visit in the future.”

Rufus Gifford, who was ambassador to Denmark under former president Barack Obama and who happened to be in Copenhagen when the news broke, offered a more caustic view of the president’s decision to cancel the visit.

Trump, he said, had asked for an invitation from the Danish queen for a state visit and she had invited him, with preparations well underway. Both Danes and Greenlanders, he said, regarded talk of the purchase of Greenland as “a vanity project.” Gifford tweeted: “He snubs the entire Kingdom. He is a child.”

On Sunday, two economic advisers to the president, Lawrence Kudlow and Peter Navarro, had gone on the Sunday shows with the message that all was well with the economy, despite unsettling signs in previous days. Kudlow pleaded for optimism about the future. Navarro assured viewers that China is absorbing the full cost of the trade war that has been stalemated for some time.

The president buttressed those statements with his own comments about the strength of the U.S. economy, which is in better shape today than some other countries but which many economists say could be beginning to slow down. Trump also said he would be prepared for anything. Other administration officials dismissed any cause for concern. “The fundamentals of the economy are very strong,” said White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

On Monday, The Post’s Damian Paletta reported that, with concerns about a possible recession rising, administration officials were discussing options, including a cut in the payroll tax. A White House official publicly denied the report.

On Tuesday, in the Oval Office, the president made that denial look foolish, confirming that in fact administration officials were considering a cut in the payroll tax, along with other possible changes, including indexing the capital gains tax to inflation. “Payroll tax is something that we think about and a lot of people would like to see that,” he said.

He went on again to blame the media for what he claimed was an effort to talk the economy into a recession to hurt him politically. And he pushed the Federal Reserve once again to cut interest rates, claiming that that would create a tremendous growth spurt.

After the horrific shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the president made a point of saying he was keenly interested in doing something about guns. He spoke specifically about expanding background checks for gun purchases, something that enjoys overwhelming support among Republicans, independents and Democrats. He said he was open to discussions with lawmakers from both parties about the idea.

He had climbed this hill before, after previous mass shootings, only to roll back down, so there was plainly skepticism about whether he would ever follow through, particularly as he had married the idea of background checks with immigration reform. Internally he faced resistance to moving forward on gun legislation.

In recent days, his language changed as he indicated that the current background checks were working. On Tuesday, in a telephone call he initiated with Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, Trump made clear that those background checks are no longer in his sights. That news was first reported by the Atlantic’s Elaina Plott. Once again, the president’s words turned out to be meaningless.

At his Oval Office photo opportunity with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the president renewed his feud with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) over their trip to Israel that was blocked by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. support for Israel has long been a bipartisan enterprise, but that bipartisanship has been strained in recent years. It was especially strained when Netanyahu came to the United States and, speaking to a joint meeting of Congress, harshly criticized Obama and the Obama administration for the negotiations that led to the nuclear agreement with Iran, which Trump has since abandoned.

The strains have grown as Trump has used his full embrace of Netanyahu to advance both policy and political goals. The controversy over Tlaib and Omar’s visit and their posture toward Israel has taken it to another level, and the president has sought to brand the entire Democratic Party with their criticisms and their support for the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Most of what he said Tuesday was a repetition of previous comments about the two lawmakers and about two other first-term representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

Toward the end, however, he veered into dangerous territory. “Where has the Democratic Party gone?” he said. “Where have they gone where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel? And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Trump allies characterized what he said as a poor choice of words, but those words, whether deliberately chosen or spoken without any sense of historical context, brought quick and strong condemnations as being echoes of anti-Semitic stereotypes used in the past. Whatever the motivation, they are now words spoken by a president of the United States sitting in the Oval Office.

And that was the president’s day Tuesday.