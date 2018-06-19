President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, welcome Spain’s King Felipe VI, second from left, and Queen Letizia, left, to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcoming Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House.

The president said Tuesday that he’s honored to have Spain’s royal couple in the Oval Office for their first meeting. King Felipe says he appreciates the shared history and heritage of the United States and Spain.

Trade was expected to figure prominently in the talks. The king was expected to discuss concerns in Europe about the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and U.S. tariffs on Spanish black olives.

The king and queen are wrapping up a visit to the United States that included stops in San Antonio and New Orleans. The couple was expected to meet with congressional leaders later in the day.

