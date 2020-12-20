Tuberville’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The conversation is the latest signal that Trump is exerting pressure on Republicans to overturn the results of November’s presidential election.

The Fix’s Aaron Blake analyzes how the dynamic between President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Republicans could play out in 2021. (The Washington Post)

Biden last week achieved formal victory over Trump, winning his 306 votes in the electoral college and advancing one more step toward inauguration. But the president and his supporters are redoubling their efforts to block the normal transfer of power, including a potential challenge on Jan. 6, when both chambers of Congress conduct the final tally of electoral votes.

More than half the House Republican conference also signed on in support of a lawsuit by the Texas attorney general seeking to overturn Biden’s victories in four swing states. That lawsuit was dismissed by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Some incoming Republican members of the House, including Reps.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Barry Moore (Ala.), have suggested they will join Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in using an 1880s law that allows members of Congress to dispute a state’s results and make the House and Senate vote on the challenge to the electoral vote tally.

President Trump spoke at a rally on Dec. 5 to urge people to vote for Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue ahead of the runoffs on Jan. 5. (The Washington Post)

The effort is certain to fail in the Democratic-led House and will meet resistance in the Senate, where several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have dismissed the idea.

Last week, while campaigning for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia, Tuberville suggested he would support an electoral vote challenge.

“You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House. We’re going to have to do it in the Senate,” Tuberville said, according to a video posted online by liberal activist Lauren Windsor.

Tuberville did not say whether he would bring such a challenge himself.