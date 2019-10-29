Gabbard was joined by victims’ relatives who have filed a federal lawsuit seeking the release of documents that they believe link the attackers to Saudi government officials.

She told family members gathered at a museum near the World Trade Center that it’s time to hold U.S. leaders accountable “for withholding the truth from the American people.”

Messages seeking comment were left with the U.S. Department of Justice and with an attorney for the Saudi government.

