Koca also reported 15 more virus-related deaths, the lowest day-to-day mortality number in more than two months. Turkey’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 4,778.
The government authorized restaurants, cafes, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen on June 1 and eased stay-at-home orders for senior citizens and minors earlier this week. People crowded seasides and parks in the first weekend after the relaxation, often without masks or observing social distancing.
Koca said “the false optimism” is allowing the virus to spread again. He urged the public to wear masks and to abide by government advice on distancing and hygiene.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.