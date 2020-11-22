The ministry said a total of 446,882 patients with symptoms had been identified since the country’s first recorded case in March. Turkey doesn’t publicly report confirmed coronavirus cases in people without COVID-19 symptoms, a policy that has been criticized for masking the true scope of the national outbreak.
“Let’s follow the precautions for our loved ones,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted, referring to hand-washing, distancing and mask-wearing measures.
Turkey recorded 139 COVID-19 deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 12,358, the health ministry reported.
