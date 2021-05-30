Cavusoglu met with the two Turkish-approved muftis, of the cities of Komotini and Xanthi, whom Greece doesn’t recognize, having appointed its own. He also visited the grave of Dr. Sadik Ahmet, who was elected in the Greek parliament in 1989 as the head of the openly pro-Turkish Party of Friendship. Equality and Peace. It was Ahmet’s election that prompted Greece to change its electoral law to introduce a national vote threshold of 3% for parties to gain parliamentary seats.