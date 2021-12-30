The government has replaced and jailed numerous elected mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, the second largest opposition in parliament, for alleged links to the PKK. The PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkey since 1984, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and others. Since the 2016 failed coup attempt, tens of thousands of people have been investigated, jailed or sacked from government jobs for purported terror links.