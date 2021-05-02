Al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid on his Syrian hideout by U.S. special forces in October 2019.
Turkish media published a photograph of a balding, bearded man in a light coat following the arrest and an earlier image, purportedly of the same person, showing a long-haired, heavily bearded man in military fatigues wielding a curved sword.
The Demiroren news agency said Basim was suspected of organizing training for IS while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.
He arrived in Turkey with a false passport and identity card, the agency said.
Turkey regularly detains IS suspects, many allegedly planning attacks in the country.